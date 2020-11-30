Russia condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

Russia on Monday condemned the murder of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "provocative terrorist act aimed at destabilising the situation and fueling a potential conflict in the region".

The stability and security of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region is a constant priority of the Russian Federation. Our efforts and initiatives within the United Nations, on other international platforms, and in bilateral relations with the states of the region are aimed at its implementation,

it said.

It also called on "all the sides" to refrain from steps that can lead to further escalation.

Fakhrizadeh was killed by unidentified gunmen on the outskirts of the capital Tehran on Friday.

Most Iranian officials held Israel responsible for the killing, vowing a fierce response.

During Fakhrizadeh's funeral on Monday, Defense Minister Amir Hatami said Tehran would not leave the killing unavenged.

A spokesman for the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee also said in a statement that Israeli fingerprints in the killing were clear.