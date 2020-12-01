Iraq, Saudi Arabia discuss joint military cooperation

The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, First Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, yesterday met with the Saudi military attaché in Iraq and discussed prospects for military cooperation between the two countries, the Iraqi Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The statement quoted the Saudi military attaché in Iraq as saying that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is keen to support the Iraqi military establishment.

During the meeting, the Saudi military official praised the capabilities of the Iraqi army and the great sacrifices and heroism it has made in order to maintain the security and safety of Iraq and the region, pledging to continue providing all forms of support to the Iraqi military.

