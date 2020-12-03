Gaza holds wheelchair marathon
The besieged Strip held the event to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons
December 3, 2020 at 11:13 am
Palestinian disabilities participate in a marathon to mark the International Day of Disabled in Gaza City, on 3 December 2020. [Mahmoud Ajjour/Apaimages]
Palestinian disabilities participate in a marathon to mark the International Day of Disabled in Gaza City, on 3 December 2020. [Mahmoud Ajjour/Apaimages]
Palestinian disabilities participate in a marathon to mark the International Day of Disabled in Gaza City, on 3 December 2020. [Mahmoud Ajjour/Apaimages]
Palestinian disabilities participate in a marathon to mark the International Day of Disabled in Gaza City, on 3 December 2020. [Mahmoud Ajjour/Apaimages]
Palestinian disabilities participate in a marathon to mark the International Day of Disabled in Gaza City, on 3 December 2020. [Mahmoud Ajjour/Apaimages]
We Are the Children of Gaza: The Poet, the Fashionista and the Footballer
Related