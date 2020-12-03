Turkey arrests 20 Iraqis for 'working with Daesh'

Some 20 Iraqi citizens have been arrested in the Turkish capital Ankara for allegedly "working with Daesh", Anadolu Agency reported yesterday. Local sources said that the country's anti-terrorism police and intelligence services had arrested 18 Iraqis on suspicion of "having links with Daesh", adding the local police were "on the lookout for two other suspects".

Last month, Turkish security services arrested 294 suspects on suspicion of collusion with Daesh and thwarted a series of terrorist plots in a number of the country's major cities including Istanbul, Ankara and Adana.

Authorities in the country conduct frequent security operations to search for Daesh collaborators.

