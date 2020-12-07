Egypt detains ex-minister on charges of joining banned group

The Egyptian Supreme State Security Prosecution has ordered the detention of former Minister of Manpower and Immigration, Khaled Al-Azhari, for 15 days pending investigations into charges of joining and financing a banned terrorist group, Russia Today news agency reported.

The agency quoted informed sources as saying that the former minister, who served in the cabinet of former Prime Minister, Hisham Qandil, is detained in the same case as Sayed Ragab El-Sewerky, the owner of El-Tawheed and El-Nour department stores.

On Saturday, Egyptian police arrested El-Sewerky for allegedly financing a terrorist group.

Al-Azhari was previously detained in 2014 on charges of burning the Giza governorate building. However he was released in October 2016 after the legally prescribed pre-trial detention period of two years was exceeded.

