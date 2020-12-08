Egypt: 18 Coptic priests died from covid in November

Some 18 Egyptian Coptic Orthodox priests died from the novel coronavirus last month, local media reported yesterday.

The fatalities included priests in three governorates across Egypt, as well as others in Coptic Orthodox churches in northern Sudan and Canada's eastern city of Montreal.

The church was quoted in a statement by the official Al-Ahram newspaper as saying that the funeral services would be allowed with the participation of "only one priest and only one deacon alongside the family of the deceased," adding that the halls designated for mourning services would be closed "until conditions improve".

On Saturday, the country's Coptic church announced the suspension of Sunday schools, meetings, services and masses following the recent rise in infection rates. It also pointed out that studies at church institutes and educational centres would continue "with a reduced maximum attendance rate of 25 per cent."

Egypt has witnessed an increase in the daily coronavirus infections over the last several weeks, with over 400 cases a day. The government was reported to have taken a number of steps, including imposing fines on anyone not wearing a facemask on public transport and in crowded places, shutting businesses that do now comply with regulations for three days, and reducing nationwide shopping hours.

Since the outbreak in March, the virus has infected 118,847 people in the country, 6,790 of whom have died and 103,703 others have recovered, according to the US' Worldometers.

