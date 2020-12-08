Families of assassination victims in Aden seek to internationalise issue

The families of assassination victims in Aden are seeking to internationalise the issue by filing lawsuits before international courts because the local judiciary has failed to bring them any justice.

The association provided details in a statement issued on the fifth anniversary of the assassination of the former governor of Aden, Major General Jaafar Muhammad Saad, Yemen Shabab Net has reported. It said that justice has still not been served in the Saad case, even though the security forces in Aden announced at the time that they had arrested the suspects.

"We cannot but express our frustration, dissatisfaction and uncertainty," the families' group explained, "because justice has not been achieved to this day, and the criminals have not been brought to justice. Nor, indeed, have the victims' families been informed of the perpetrators' fate, the details of investigations and procedures, and the course of the case."

The families called on all concerned parties to assume their legal and moral responsibility to expedite the course of justice in all assassination cases in Aden; keep the victims' families updated about the details related to the suspects; reveal the results of the investigations; and explain the reasons for delaying trials.

The association asked the people of Yemen to maintain their solidarity and support for its efforts until justice is seen to be done.

