Hamas hails Saudi criticism of Israel

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has hailed remarks by the former head of Saudi Arabia's Intelligence Services as he criticised Israel during a security conference in Bahrain, Quds Press has reported.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal pointed out that Israel occupies Palestinian land and claims that it believes in peace. He called on Israel to agree on the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, stressing that it is the only way to move forward and deter Iran. Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was taking part in the meeting at the time.

"Such remarks reflect the Arab and national conscience of the Saudi people who still look at the Israeli occupation as an alien entity planted in the region," said Hamas spokesman Hazim Qasem. "Israel portrays itself as a small country facing an existential threat surrounded by bloodthirst killers who want to destroy it, while it occupies Palestinian land, bombs Arab states, has a nuclear arsenal and unleashes its attack dogs against Saudi Arabia across the media."

It then talks about its desire to develop relations with Riyadh, added Qasem. "Israel has detained thousands of Palestinians, stolen their lands and forced them into camps… It is impossible to treat an open wound with painkillers."

