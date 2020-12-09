Italy to grant $3.6m to Egypt factories

The Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Martino Milli, said that work is currently underway to grant €3 million ($3.6 million) to develop a number of projects in Egypt.

Milli said that the grant includes €1 million ($1.2 million) to support the city's leather manufacturing industry, a further million to support the marble and granite industry in Shaq Al-Thubaan area in the Maadi neighbourhood, south of Cairo, and one million euros for the furniture industry in the city of Damietta.

The National Service Projects Organisation of the Egyptian Armed Forces had implemented a huge project for the spinning and weaving industries, inside the Rubiki Industrial City.

