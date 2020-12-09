Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Italy to grant $3.6m to Egypt factories

December 9, 2020 at 10:46 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Italy, News
An Egyptian worker preparing threads on a machine at the Marie Louis textile clothing and textile factory in the 10th of Ramadan city, about 60 kms north of Cairo, on 29 July 2018 [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP / Getty]
An Egyptian worker preparing threads on a machine at a factory in Cairo, Egypt on 29 July 2018 [Khaled DESOUKI / AFP/Getty]
 December 9, 2020 at 10:46 am

The Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, Martino Milli, said that work is currently underway to grant €3 million ($3.6 million) to develop a number of projects in Egypt.

Milli said that the grant includes €1 million ($1.2 million) to support the city's leather manufacturing industry, a further million to support the marble and granite industry in Shaq Al-Thubaan area in the Maadi neighbourhood, south of Cairo, and one million euros for the furniture industry in the city of Damietta.

The National Service Projects Organisation of the Egyptian Armed Forces had implemented a huge project for the spinning and weaving industries, inside the Rubiki Industrial City.

READ: Egypt state-run newspaper threatens that EIPR founder may 'vanish'

Categories
AfricaEgyptEurope & RussiaItalyNews
Show Comments
Show Comments