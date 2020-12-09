Uzbekistan repatriates Daesh women and children

The government of Uzbekistan announced on Tuesday that it has repatriated from camps in Syria 25 women and 73 children linked to Daesh, RT and other news agencies have reported. It is not yet known where these women and children will live, but the intention is that they will be reintegrated into their home society.

Uzbek sources said last month that dozens of the families are in Al-Hol and Roj camps in the parts of Syria controlled by the Kurds. The conditions are said to be "deplorable". In Uzbekistan, they are expected to be medically examined before being given assistance with employment and somewhere to live.

In August, UNICEF reported that eight children had died in Al-Hol, where it said that youngsters from 60 countries were languishing. Covid-19 infections among camp workers have worsened conditions.

Western countries seem unwilling to accept the return of their citizens among the Daesh women and children. They are, it is generally claimed, a "security threat".

Uzbekistan repatriated 220 women and children from Syria last year with no reports about their whereabouts. There have been no reports about any attacks or attempts to carry out attacks by the returnees.

