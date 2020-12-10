Iran: US does not need negotiations to rejoin nuclear agreement

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the United States does not need time or negotiations to rejoin the 2015 nuclear agreement, only a "signature", the Fars news agency reported.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting yesterday, Rouhani said if the other parties rejoined the nuclear agreement, Iran would also return to all its obligations.

The Iranian president added that when outgoing US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, he simply "scribbled on a piece of paper", adding "now, the next person can put up a nice piece of paper and sign it and it just needs a signature, we'll be back where we were. It takes no time and needs no negotiations".

Earlier, Rouhani hinted that his country is ready to cooperate with incoming US President Joe Biden's administration following years of strained relations with the Trump government.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed severe sanctions previously lifted under the agreement.

