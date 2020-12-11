EU rejects imposing economic sanctions on Turkey

The European Union's offer for a "positive agenda" with Turkey remains on the table, European leaders said early today, following their meeting in Brussels.

In a joint statement, the leaders criticised Ankara's energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, but stopped short of calling for severe economic sanctions against Turkey.

"The European Council reaffirms the EU's strategic interest in the development of a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey," the leaders said.

"The offer for a positive EU-Turkey agenda remains on the table, provided Turkey shows readiness to promote a genuine partnership with the Union and its Member States and resolve differences through dialogue and in accordance with international law."

They said enhanced cooperation between the EU and Turkey could cover the economy and trade, people to people contacts, high level dialogue meetings, and continued cooperation on migration issues.

READ: US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system

They also reaffirmed their support for the resumption of UN-led talks for a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem and for the early resumption of direct exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey to overcome their disputes.

Despite proposals tabled by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration to introduce severe economic sanctions, and an arms embargo on Turkey, the majority of European leaders opposed the harsher measures and advocated a softer line, Anadolu reported.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell was instructed to prepare a report on the state of play of EU-Turkey political, economic and trade relations, and "on options on how to proceed" in relations.

They said this report will be discussed at their next summit in March 2021, or earlier if this becomes necessary.

Increased pressure

The summit also signaled that the EU may increase pressure on Ankara in the coming weeks, by including additional individuals from Turkey's energy sector to a sanctions regime which was created in November 2019.

The leaders instructed relevant European bodies to prepare "additional listings" in light of recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Currently only two executives of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation are subject to these sanctions, which consist of an assets freeze and a travel ban to the European Union.

EU members Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration have long been at odds with Turkey over maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has rejected maritime boundary claims of these countries, stressing that they violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

The Turkish government has sent several drill ships in recent months to explore for energy resources in the region, asserting Turkey's rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Erdogan: Turkey not concerned by threats of 'possible EU sanctions'