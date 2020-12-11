Oman welcomes Morocco, Israel normalisation

Oman on Friday welcomed Morocco's decision to normalise relations with Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Oman wishes that the recent announcement by King Mohammed VI of Morocco would strengthen the ongoing efforts for a "comprehensive, just and permanent peace" in the Middle East, Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Morocco became the fourth nation to normalise ties with Tel Aviv, after Sudan declared official normalisation of relations with Israel and a halt to any aggression with the Jewish state in October.

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Morocco "have agreed to full diplomatic relations," calling the deal a "massive breakthrough" for peace in the Middle East.

Morocco's Royal Office in a statement confirmed that the country intends to resume official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel "as soon as possible", the state-run news agency MAP reported.

Bahrain and the UAE agreed in September to establish full diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations with Israel after signing controversial agreements at the White House.

The deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.