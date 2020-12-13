Azerbaijan says Armenia violated cease-fire in Karabakh

Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh violated cease-fire and martyred four Azerbaijani soldiers last week, Azerbaijani officials said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Some Armenian soldiers remained in the forest area of Hocavend province despite agreeing to withdraw, the Defense Ministry and the State Security Service said in a joint statement.

The press release said Baku met all the conditions for the withdrawal of all armed groups, and Russia as well asked them to leave the area through loudspeakers.

Instead of leaving the region, Armenian forces have fortified their positions, and are attacking both Azerbaijani soldiers and civilians.

Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani soldiers in Hocavend's Sur village, martyring three soldiers and wounding two civilians, the statement said.

Separately, it added, a soldier was martyred and civilian near the Hadrut town on Dec. 8.

The State Security Service had to carry out an anti-terrorist operation in the region after the attacks, it said.