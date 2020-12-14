Israel settlers escalate their attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli settlers escalated their attacks against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

On Saturday night, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes in Sa'ir neighbourhood in the West Bank city of Hebron. They raided homes and attacked people and threatened to set their properties on fire.

In Hebron's Tel Rumeida neighbourhood, the settlers also attacked Palestinian journalist Muhannad Qafisha, bruising him in the head before he was detained by the Israeli occupation forces.

Last night, a number of Jewish settlers raided Al-Odeesa neighbourhood in the east of Hebron and threatened to kill Palestinians and burn their homes.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces set up military checkpoints at the entrances of the villages of Beit Awa, Kharsa and Wadi Obeid in the west of Hebron, and at the entrance of Halhoul in the north of Hebron. They humiliated Palestinians and inspected their vehicles.

READ: Is it necessary for Israel to investigate the shootings of Palestinian children?

In Qalqilya, Israeli occupation forces shot Palestinian youth with rubber coated steel bullet and fired tear gas canisters at residents. Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, they detained five Palestinians after raiding their homes.

Settlers, led by the former Member of the Knesset Yehuda Glick, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Jewish rituals in the Islamic holy site.

Since the start of this year, Israeli occupation forces have demolished and seized more than 689 Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, according to UN data.