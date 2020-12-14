Video evidence proves Regeni was monitored at least 40 days before his death

Italian prosecutors have said that Giulio Regeni was monitored by Egyptian security agents for more a month before he was tortured to death.

Video clips obtained by Al Jazeera show a conversation between two officials, Aser Kamel and Mohammed Abdullah, who were thought to have been monitoring Regeni.

Kamel was at the time responsible for monitoring foreigners in Egypt and instructed Mohammed to follow Regeni.

Abdullah made two calls to Kamal more than a fortnight before the Cambridge student was forcibly disappeared.

"I just need someone to call me because of what I have with me," Abdullah says in the footage.

"The young man just left. I can turn it off or keep recording. Whatever you want me to do. I don't understand what I should be doing next."

The video clip is the first evidence confirming Regeni was targeted and monitored by Egyptian authorities, according to Al Jazeera.

Head of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, told Al Jazeera that Egyptian authorities followed Regeni for at least 40 days prior to his death.

The video clips will be used as extra evidence that security services kidnapped and murdered the Italian PhD student who went missing on the fifth anniversary of the uprising.

Italian prosecutors said there was evidence of the use of "red hot objects, blades and batons" on his body.

Regeni was conducting research into independent trade unions in Egypt, in particular activities among street vendors.

Security forces searched Regeni's flat and threatened his housemate before he was forcibly disappeared.

Last week, Italian prosecutors announced the conclusion of the investigation into Giulio Regeni's death and accused four senior members of the Egyptian security services over Regeni's kidnap, torture and murder – Tariq Saber, Hosam Helmi, Aser Kamel Ibrahim and Magdy Ibrahim Sherif.

Charges were dropped against a fifth security official and former suspect Mahmoud Nejm.