Morocco party:  Our sovereignty over Western Sahara is not at expense of Palestine

Morocco's Justice and Development Party said on Saturday that working to consolidate "Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara" would not be at the expense of the Palestinian people's struggle for their legitimate rights.

In a statement, the party's general secretariat praised the decisions of the Moroccan monarch who last week agreed to normalise ties with the occupation state of Israel in return for US recognition of Rabat's sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

America's acknowledgement of Morocco's authority was an "important declaration" that affirms "Morocco's sovereignty over its southern provinces, opens new horizons for strengthening the Moroccan position in international circles, and increases the isolation of opponents of territorial integrity", the statement continued.

It stressed the comments made by Moroccan King Mohammed VI to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas last week, when he said: "Morocco always prioritise the Palestinian issue," adding that "Morocco's work to consolidate its sovereignty will never be, neither today nor in the future, at the expense of the Palestinian people's struggle for their legitimate rights."

The statement also highlighted "the party's steadfast stances towards the Zionist occupation, and the crimes it commits against the Palestinian people, including the killing, displacement and aggression against holy sites, and most notably of which are the continuous attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, the confiscation of Palestinian lands, and the denial of the right of return in blatant violation of all international covenants and decisions, in addition to its attempts to normalise relations and infiltrate Muslim societies."

