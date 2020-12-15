Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia to purchase combat drones from Turkey

December 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, News, Tunisia, Turkey
The Bayraktar TB2 drone is pictured on December 16, 2019 at Gecitkale Airport in Famagusta in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). [BIROL BEBEK/AFP via Getty Images]
The Tunisian Ministry of Defence has signed a deal worth almost $80 million with Turkish Aerospace Industries for the purchase of three Anka (Phoenix) combat drones, Russia Today's Arabic website reported, citing Turkish news sources.

The deal includes three combat drones in addition to three ground control systems and the training of 52 Tunisian Air Force personnel.

The Turkish government-owned company, Turkish Aerospace Industries, and the Tunisian Ministry of Defence have finalised all the deal's aspects after two years of negotiations , Russia Today added.

