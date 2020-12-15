Tunisia to purchase combat drones from Turkey

The Tunisian Ministry of Defence has signed a deal worth almost $80 million with Turkish Aerospace Industries for the purchase of three Anka (Phoenix) combat drones, Russia Today's Arabic website reported, citing Turkish news sources.

The deal includes three combat drones in addition to three ground control systems and the training of 52 Tunisian Air Force personnel.

The Turkish government-owned company, Turkish Aerospace Industries, and the Tunisian Ministry of Defence have finalised all the deal's aspects after two years of negotiations , Russia Today added.

Turkish drones real threat to enemies: UK defense chief