Greece welcomes US sanctions on Turkey

Greece's Foreign Ministry yesterday welcomed the US' decision to impose sanctions on Turkey for the latter's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems.

"Greece, a NATO member state, is pleased with the announcement by the US Treasury Department of sanctions against the Turkish Defense Industries, its head and other leaders in accordance with Section 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)," the ministry said in a statement.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis recently said that Turkey was an "insecure ally", accusing Ankara of "threatening NATO's common security."

On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on the Turkish Presidency of Defence Industries and its head, Ismail Demir, as well as on three additional individuals over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile systems. Athens earlier described the move as "directed against NATO interests."

