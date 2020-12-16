Morocco king congratulates Algeria president on his recovery

Moroccan King Mohammed VI has sent a message to the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, congratulating him on his recovery from coronavirus, a Moroccan news agency reported.

In his message, the Moroccan king said he was pleased to hear the Algerian president's announcement that he had recovered from the disease and hoped he would return to full health.

Earlier on Sunday, the Algerian president announced on Twitter that he had recovered from the coronavirus and would soon return to the country.

The Moroccan king's letter comes amid tensions between Rabat and Algiers over the former's normalising of relations with Israel in return for the US' recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region.

Tebboune returned to the public eye for the first time on Sunday, nearly two months after he was flown to Germany for treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"Thanks to God … I have started on the road to recovery," the 75-year-old leader said. "It may take two or three weeks but, God willing, I will recover all my bodily strength."

"We will soon be in the country to continue building a new Algeria," Tebboune added.

الحمد لله على العافية بعد الابتلاء، شفى الله المصابين ورحم المتوفين و واسى ذويهم. موعدنا قريب على أرض الوطن، لنواصل بناء الجزائر الجديدة. ستبقى الجزائر دوما واقفة بشعبها العظيم، و جيشها الباسل، سليل جيش التحرير الوطني، ومؤسسات الدولة. pic.twitter.com/gyLES1XgtL — عبدالمجيد تبون – Abdelmadjid Tebboune (@TebbouneAmadjid) December 13, 2020