World Bank approves $250m loan to Morocco

The World Bank has agreed to grant Morocco $250 million to support local agricultural, as part of a joint operation with the French Development Agency.

This came in a statement issued by the World Bank on Wednesday, after its executive board approved the loan on Tuesday.

The loan aims to support the Generation Green programme, a government strategy for developing agriculture.

The statement announced: "The funding will also support the country's economic response to the coronavirus pandemic."

The loan will finance entrepreneurship and training programmes for villages' youth, with a view to attracting private investments into the agricultural food products sector, and removing regulatory and financing obstacles to stimulate the creation of job opportunities.

According to official statistics, the agricultural sector contributes about 14 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). It presents an important source of employment for 75 per cent of the country's villagers.

