Bodies of 4 children wash up on Libya shore, Red Crescent says

The Libyan Red Crescent yesterday recovered the bodies of four children whose boat sank at sea on Wednesday.

Hassan Al-Bayi of the Libyan Red Crescent told AFPthat the organisation was "informed [Wednesday] of a boat that was sinking on the high sea with 30 people on board in the Zawiya area."

He added that rescue workers discovered three of the children's bodies near Zawiya, around 45 kilometres from Tripoli, and the fourth a few kilometres further west.

The victims' nationalities are not known, while the fate of the other passengers is still unknown.

The incident came more than a month after two boats carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Libya, killing about a hundred people.

The International Organisation of Migration (IOM) estimates there are between 700,000 and one million migrants in Libya, mainly from Egypt, Niger, Sudan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Syria and Mali.

