Israeli settler opens fire on Palestinians

A Jewish settler on Friday opened fire on Palestinians protesting against illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, footage shot by Anadolu Agency shows.

Clashes erupted Friday between Palestinians and Jewish settlers during a demonstration in al-Mughayyir village in Ramallah.

Anadolu Agency cameraman Hisham Abu Shakra recorded footage of a settler who opened fire at Palestinian protesters.

Israeli soldiers tried to prevent the growing tension between Palestinians and the Jewish settlers.

Eyewitnesses said that the Jewish settler who opened fire on protesters was not detained by the Israeli authorities.

More than 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.