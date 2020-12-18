Speculation as ex-Egypt VP fails to attend mothers funeral

The absence of former Egyptian Vice President Mohamed ElBaradei from his mother's funeral sparked controversy on social media, as activists wondered why he chose to stay away.

Activists recalled how ElBaradei was one of the major figures who turned against the democratic transition in Egypt after the 25 January Revolution.

Ali ElBaradei announced the death of his mother, Aida Ali Haydar Hijazi, in a tweet saying: "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. This morning, my mother Aida Ali Haider Hijazi passed away. The funeral prayer will be after the Asr prayer in Al-Sayeda Al-Nafeesah Mosque… Indeed, the righteous will be amid Gardens and rivers at the Seat of Honour in the presence of the Most Powerful Sovereign."

Attendance to the funeral was restricted to family and close relatives as allowed by the preventive measures to combat coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Mohamed ElBaradei thanked everyone who paid their respects. "I would like to thank everyone who kindly consoled me on the death of my mother or prayed for her as a reward for the good and love she gave in her life."

ElBaradei, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for his efforts to control the spread of nuclear weapons, now lives in self-imposed exile.

