Tunisia: president meets Portuguese minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied met Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva in Tunis yesterday and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation. Details of the meeting were posted on Twitter.

According to the Tunisian presidency office, Saied stressed the need to enhance cooperation between Tunisia and Portugal, as well as the other European Union countries.

The President also emphasised the need to recover money "stolen" from the Tunisian people and distributed across various states in Europe.

