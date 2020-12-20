Portuguese / Spanish / English

IRNA: Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes northwest Iran near Turkish border

Collapsed buildings are seen following a 7.3 magnitude earthquake that hit the Iraq on 11 November 2017 [Yunus Keleş/Anadolu Agency]
 December 20, 2020 at 10:39 am

A magnitude-4.5 earthquake shook Iran's northwest near the Turkish border on Sunday, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported, saying there were no immediate reports of casualties, Reuters reported.

The quake in the region of Qotur in Iran's West Azerbaijan struck at a shallow depth of 5 km (3 miles), IRNA said.

A magnitude-5.7 earthquake in February in the same area on the Iran-Turkey border killed nine people in Turkey, injured more than a hundred in villages and towns in both countries, and caused buildings to collapse across southeastern Turkey.

