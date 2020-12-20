PFB concludes 'Palestine is my cause' event 

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) concluded on Saturday a series of activities titled Palestine is my cause, which featured participation by Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam, Palestinian artist Omar Bader, and Secretary-General of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation Ahmed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi [PFB screenshot] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) concluded on Saturday a series of activities titled Palestine is my cause, which featured participation by Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam, Palestinian artist Omar Bader, and Secretary-General of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation Ahmed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi [PFB screenshot] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) concluded on Saturday a series of activities titled Palestine is my cause, which featured participation by Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam, Palestinian artist Omar Bader, and Secretary-General of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation Ahmed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi [PFB screenshot] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) concluded on Saturday a series of activities titled Palestine is my cause, which featured participation by Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam, Palestinian artist Omar Bader, and Secretary-General of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation Ahmed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi [PFB screenshot] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) concluded on Saturday a series of activities titled Palestine is my cause, which featured participation by Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam, Palestinian artist Omar Bader, and Secretary-General of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation Ahmed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi [PFB screenshot] The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) concluded on Saturday a series of activities titled Palestine is my cause, which featured participation by Moroccan artist Rashid Gholam, Palestinian artist Omar Bader, and Secretary-General of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation Ahmed Al Shaiba Al Nuaimi [PFB screenshot]

PFB President Dr Hafez Al-Karmi opened the proceedings affirming "Palestine is my cause as a Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and a human being who hates injustice." Al-Karmi later presented the annual Palestine Prize, which was awarded to jointly to Rachid Ghulam and the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation.

Ghulam praised this gesture, stressing that standing up for Palestine is a duty and there was no need to honour him for simply doing what is right.

Al-Nuaimi stressed in his remarks on behalf of the Emirati Association for Resistance to Normalisation that the Emirati people stand against normalisation and that what appears on the TV screens does not represent the conscience of the Emirati people and their solidarity with Palestine.

From the town of Kafr Qasim, 17-year-old Palestinian artist Muhammad Bader spoke about his new artistic production that embodies the memory of the October 1956 massacre in which Israeli border guards murdered 49 villagers (mostly women and children) in cold blood.

Hundreds of attendees interacted electronically with a family competition on the Palestinian issue presented by Adnan Hmidan with a variety of questions about the memory of the Balfour Declaration. The competition was won by 18-year-old Fida Al-Owaisi, who expressed her appreciation and delight with the award.