Egypt intelligence chief meets Haftar in Libya

December 21, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Libya, News
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi (L) shakes hands with Abbas Kamel, the head of General Intelligence Directorate in Cairo, Egypt on 28 June 2018 [Egyptian President Office/Apaimages]
Head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, held a meeting on Saturday with renegade Libyan General Khalifa Haftar and Tobruk Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh.

This came during a visit conducted by Kamel to the city of Benghazi, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

The agency stated that Kamel visited Benghazi as a delegate of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and discussed a number of issues with Haftar, adding that it included confirmation of Cairo's efforts and support for the outcomes of the Joint Military Committee meetings, which resulted in maintaining the ceasefire and taking a number of measures that contribute to stabilising the military and security situation in Libya.

Egyptian Youm7 newspaper said that the intelligence chief also met with Aguila Saleh, speaker of the Tobruk Parliament, and a number of deputies.

Libya has two competing administrations, the Government of National Accord (GNA) which enjoys international recognition and is based in the capital in Tripoli and the Libyan Government in Tobruk, backed by the UAE, Russia and France.

