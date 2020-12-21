EU welcomes formation of new Yemen government

The European Union yesterday welcomed the formation of a new government in Yemen, describing it as a "positive step towards a comprehensive political solution for the country".

A spokesperson for the European External Action Service said in a statement that the new government will have difficult tasks and will need to take important and courageous decisions for the sake of Yemen and all the Yemeni people.

The statement called on the new government to include more Yemeni women in political offices and ensure effective participation of women in governance.

The EU spokesperson applauded the "facilitation efforts made by Saudi Arabia", and encouraged all actors to ensure the prompt and full implementation of all stipulations of the Riyadh Agreement.

The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen, as well as supporting efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful solution to the conflict.

It also urged all parties to the conflict to "engage constructively with the UN special envoy to reach a comprehensive ceasefire in all parts of the country and to resume political talks".

Impoverished Yemen has remained in a state of civil war since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive air campaign aimed at reversing Houthi military gains and shoring up Yemen's embattled government.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, more than 100,000 people have been killed in the war, while more than 11 per cent of the country's population has been displaced.