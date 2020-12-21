Iran rebuffs Arab countries' calls for inclusion in nuclear talks

Iran has refused to allow any Arab country to participate in any future negotiations on the nuclear deal.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that the country's nuclear program and the agreement are "a matter of national security, and not a regional file open for negotiations", adding that the inclusion of some Arab countries in any negotiation on the nuclear deal is "rejected".

"Tehran is ready to engage in a regional dialogue with all neighbouring countries with the aim of settling regional crises," the statement added.

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have previously called on the new US administration of President-elect Joe Biden to "consult with the Gulf states, before embarking on re-negotiations with Iran on rejoining the nuclear agreement or approving a new agreement."

The unilateral withdrawal of the US President Donald Trump from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2017 led to an increase in Iran's nuclear activity as America imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran. However, Tehran has recently pledged to abide by the agreement if the United States returned to it.

Joe Biden had pledged to rejoin the pact upon taking office on 20 January.

