Yemen's Houthis impose restrictions on female university students

Yemen's Houthis have imposed new restrictions on female students at the Lebanese International University in the capital, Sanaa, Yemen Shabab Net news site reported.

The site quoted local students as saying that the Houthis have ordered male and female students to separate in lectures, and forced the university to allocate special classrooms for female students.

The group has also prohibited female students from wearing short or tight clothes or open abayas and ordered them to cover their hair completely.

Early this year, the Houthis ordered universities in areas under their control to separate female and male students during projects, and have recently banned the holding of graduation parties.

Since taking over the capital in 2014, the Houthis have issued a number of orders aimed at suppressing personal freedoms and restricting citizens, and have recently closed cafes and parks, the news site reported.

