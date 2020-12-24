Algeria Islamic party: Morocco PM a 'traitor' after normalising with Israel

Head of largest Algerian Movement for a Society of Peace (MSP), Abderrazak Makri, slammed the Moroccan Justice and Development party as "Zionist" and its head, Prime Minister Saad Eddine El-Othmani as a "traitor" over his country's deal to normalise ties with Israel.

This came following the meeting between El-Othmani and a US and Israeli delegation in Rabat and the signing of the normalisation deal which was announced by the US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Taking to Facebook, Makri wrote: "The Head of the [Moroccan] government and General Secretary of Justice and Development party should be the most shameful among the deal signatories because of his betrayal to his principles and previous position towards normalisation."

"We believe that this party includes people who are credible in their support for the Palestinians' struggle against the Zionist occupier, but if the institutions of the party approved this betrayal, it means that it has officially become Zionist."

The Algerian party leader rejected El-Othmani's justifications for the normalisation, stressing "claims of support for the Palestinian cause as a pretext is fraud and false allegation."

He said the Israeli national security adviser's visit to Rabat reiterates that normalisation meant Morocco agreeing to security cooperation with Israel "so there is a certain danger to the Palestinian cause."

READ: The strategic downfall of Morocco's normalisation