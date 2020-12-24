Libya's eastern govt dismisses 35 parliamentarians

Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives revoked the membership of 35 legislators and referred them to the attorney general, local media reported.

The 35 parliamentarians who have been sacked are accused of "calling for dividing the country and spreading chaos."

Tripoli-based politicians attribute the decision, made by House Speaker Aguila Saleh, to the latter's fear that attempts to unify the country could result in the election of a new House Speaker.

Speculation is mounting about the future of Saleh, who seems to have been the "biggest loser" from the political settlement track.

There have recently been reports that Saleh was prompted to move towards peace because he obtained guarantees that he would be appointed as head of the new presidential council.

However, Libyan officials revealed that after parliament is unified, it will work to re-elect a new speaker.

According to Libyan Express, the official spokesperson for the Tripoli-based House of Representatives, Asaad Al-Shartaa, said: "The dismissal of 35 members of parliament is no more than a political manoeuvre with no legal grounds to support it."

The dismissed members have been taking part in the reconciliation talks in Ghadames.