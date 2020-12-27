Egypt delegation visits Tripoli for Libya talks

An Egyptian delegation arrived in Tripoli on Sunday to meet with Libyan officials, marking the first visit by an official Egyptian delegation to the Libyan capital since 2014, reports Anadolu Agency.

Libyan media said the delegation is led by Ayman Badie, the head of an Egyptian committee tasked with following up the Libyan file, and comprises security officials and diplomats.

The Egyptian delegation is scheduled to meet with Libyan Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala, Vice-President of Libya's High Council of State Ahmed Maiteeq and Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Last week, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel visited the eastern city of Benghazi for talks with warlord Khalifa Haftar and Speaker of the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh.

Haftar, whose forces is fighting the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The GNA was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to Haftar. He launched an onslaught on the capital Tripoli in April 2019 but was pushed back.

A cease-fire was agreed on in late October, and negotiations for an interim setup before presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, 2021 are continuing.

