3 deadly explosions rock Yemen airport as new government arrives

Three explosions hit Aden International Airport in southern Yemen as the newly formed power sharing government arrived at the airport from Saudi Arabia, Anadolu news agency reported.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in the attack, none of the new cabinet members were harmed in the attack, reports said.

The agency quoted an unnamed Yemeni security source as saying that a state of panic prevailed in the airport after the explosions.

Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani accused the Iran-backed Houthis of carrying out the "cowardly attack".

Earlier on Saturday, members of the new government took the constitutional oath in front of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi at his residence in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

