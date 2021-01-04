German approved $1.4bn in arms exports to the Middle East in 2020

Germany approved €1.16 billion ($1.4 billion) worth of arms exports to the Middle East in 2020, local news outlets reported, citing the country's Economy Ministry.

In its response to a request from German parliamentarian Omid Nouripour, the ministry provided a breakdown of its arms exports in the past year, clarifying that the German government approved the sales of arms worth €752 million ($923 million) to Egypt alone last year.

Germany also approved arms sales to Qatar worth €305.1 million ($374 million), the UAE worth €51.3 million ($63 million), Kuwait to the tune of €23.4 million ($28.7 million), Turkey amounting to €22.9 million ($28 million), Jordan costing €1.7 million ($2 million), and Bahrain worth €1.5 million ($1.8 million).

The ministry had previously stated that NATO and EU members received 37.3 per cent of German exports of military equipment in 2020, and that the top importers of German arms outside the EU are Israel, Egypt and the United States, according to the New Khaleej.

