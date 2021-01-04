Ghannouchi: Tunisia-Qatar relations are 'exemplary, strategic'

Tunisia's relations with Qatar are "exemplary and strategic", Tunis' parliament speaker said.

Rached Ghannouchi said in an interview with the Qatari newspaper Al Sharq on Sunday that "relations between Tunisia and Qatar reflect respect for the free will of their peoples, truly embody mutual interests, and practically serve what benefits people."

He explained that "the depth of the ties and relations between Qatar and Tunisia culminated in the mutual visits and agreements between the leaderships of the two countries," noting that "the Parliament's office recently approved the composition of the Qatar Friendship Fund."

Ghannouchi added that "great momentum was added to the relations between the two countries thanks to the Qatari government's support for Tunisia with about $1 billion in deposits and grants, in addition to the Qatari fund's endeavour to provide 100,000 job opportunities in Tunisia."

Doha, he continued, is the most prominent investor in Tunisia.

