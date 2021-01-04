Iraq Shia militia pledges not to attack US embassy

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah, a pro-Iran militia, yesterday pledged not to attack the US embassy in Baghdad on the first anniversary of the assassination of top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike, Anadolu news agency reported.

"We will neither enter the embassy of evil (the US Embassy) nor overthrow this government… there is still time," the group's Secretary-General, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, said in a statement.

"Our weapons are more controlled and organised than the most prestigious armies and military institutions throughout history. It is the most legitimate and rational one, and it will remain in our hands, and we will not allow anyone to tamper with this weapon," he added.

Tens of thousands of Iraqis rallied in Baghdad to mark the first anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, chanting anti-American slogans and demanding US troops be expelled from the country.

Iraqi security forces strengthened their presence in the vicinity of all foreign embassies as well as security and military sites in Baghdad in anticipation of any escalation.

On 3 January 2020, Soleimani along with the leader of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport.

