UNRWA resumes distribution of aid to 140,000 Gaza families

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) yesterday announced that it had resumed the distribution of aid to 140,000 families suffering abject poverty in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement sent to themedia, UNRWA said that it had opened nine schools and used them as distribution centres in addition to the 14 venues across the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA also announced that it is planning to start distributing food aid to about 90,000 families living in abject poverty on Sunday.

Meanwhile, UNRWA asked the refugees to remain at home until they are briefed about how, when and where they would receive the aid.

It also reiterated that they should wear face masks when they attend distribution centres, adding that it would not deal with any documents by hand.

