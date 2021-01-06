Egypt denies allegations of covid outbreak in prisons

An Egyptian security source denied allegations circulated on Facebook pages affiliated to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood (MB) about a COVID-19 outbreak in prisons, leading to multiple fatalities.

"What was circulated in this regard is completely unfounded, and there are no suspected cases, or infected inmates, or deaths from the virus in Egyptian prisons," the source stressed.

In the same context, the source said that "this comes as part of attempts made by the terrorist group's media to spread lies and incite public opinion against the authorities."

The source also stressed that "the prison sector provides the necessary health care to inmates," noting that "all preventive and precautionary measures are maintained inside prisons."

Egyptian prisons are overcrowded and have terrible hygiene standards with detainees being forced to share hygiene tools. Since the outbreak of the pandemic rights groups have repeatedly called on authorities to release political prisoners to reduce the risk of infection.

In June, coronavirus cases were detected in Al-Qanater men's prison, according to the human rights organisation We Record.

