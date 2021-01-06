Hamas: Israel settler violations will force Palestinians to take action

Settler attacks will push Palestinians to take action to stop such violations, Hamas said in a statement posted on its website yesterday.

"Hamas calls for forming popular protection committees in the cities and villages of the West Bank to defend the Palestinian people," the statement said.

"Such committees," it added, "should be part of a national strategy to stop Israeli settlement and handle the Israeli settlers' bullying."

"We confirm that the option of resistance with all means possible is the only way to block the Israeli attacks."

"Finally," Hamas said, "we hail Palestinians across the West Bank who resist the Israeli occupation and hinder its attempts to annex Palestinian lands."

WATCH: Israel settlers attack Palestinians on New Year's Day