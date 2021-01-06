Iraq bars security personnel from talking to media

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi yesterday issued a directive banning all military and security services members from making statements to the media "without prior approval".

"It is strictly forbidden for all members of the military and security apparatus to make media interviews and statements that may affect the country's national security without prior approval," the secretary general of the Iraqi military was quoted by local media as saying.

The move comes as several officers were recently hosted by local agencies.

Iraq has been hit with a spate of rocket attacks in the Green Zone in Baghdad which houses international embassies, including that of the US. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks which have increased tensions in the region.

