Trump supporters storm Capitol building in Washington

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day, Anadolu reports.

Chaotic scenes of thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters clashing with police outside of the federal legislature gave way to even more chaos as protesters overwhelmed law enforcement, breached the Capitol's doors and windows, and eventually made their way on to the Senate floor.

Security was seen on photos posted to social media drawing pistols as rioters attempted to breach the House chamber where the voting counting was to take place.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was to preside over what would have been a typically pro forma session, was instead evacuated from the Capitol as the scenes grew increasingly dire.

Trump has for months alleged that the election he lost to Biden by 7 million votes was rigged, stirring emotions among his supporters with conspiracy theories that have been repeatedly rejected in court. The Justice Department also found no evidence to support his claims of widespread voter fraud.

At least one person, a woman, was shot amid the ongoing pandemonium, according to video footage aired on national television. She is in critical condition, per reports.

READ: Trump has shown no regard for humanity by pardoning Blackwater guards