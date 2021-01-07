Ex-Iran president warns of plan for a destructive war in Middle East, Gulf

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Tuesday warned President Hassan Rouhani of what he called a "new destructive war" planned in the Middle East and the Gulf.

"All developments, positions and news published in various media outlets around the world indicate that a new destructive war was planned in the Middle East and the Gulf," Ahmadinejad said in a letter addressed to the incumbent president, adding that "all officials must prevent the outbreak of war by taking necessary and urgent measures."

"I expect you, as President of the Islamic Republic, to make every effort in this direction, to prevent the outbreak of war," he added.

Ahmadinejad concluded his letter by stressing that "there is no doubt that the countries of the region will be grateful to the officials who, with their intelligence and sense of responsibility, will prevent the material and spiritual harm that could happen because of wars."

Ahmadinejad served as the sixth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran from August 2005 to 2013.

