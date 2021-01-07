US congresswoman to fly Israel flag outside office of Rashida Tlaib

US Republican Congresswoman Kat Cammack has pledged to hang an Israeli flag outside her Capitol Hill office, which is right next door to that of Democrat Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian heritage.

Cammack was sworn into the 117th Congress last week by the House Speaker as the US Representative from Florida's Third Congressional District.

"She [Tlaib] has some very strong opinions about Israel, and I have some very strong opinions about Israel, so I have made a pledge that I'm going to be planting the flag of Israel outside my door right next to the American flag," Cammack told local ABC News.

"I think it'll be very helpful as she walks past it every day," she added.

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli flag she will be using was sent to her by Gators for Israel, an AIPAC-trained campus group at the University of Florida, which aims to advance a bipartisan US-Israel relationship.

As part of its mission statement, AIPAC "urges all members of Congress to support Israel through foreign aid, government partnerships, joint anti-terrorism efforts and the promotion of a negotiated two-state solution – a Jewish state of Israel and a demilitarised Palestinian state."

Tlaib's office called Cammack's pledge a publicity stunt.

"Congressional members were elected to take on pressing issues impacting their constituents, not publicity stunts," Tlaib spokesperson Denzel McCampbell told JNS. "Rep. Tlaib is focused on solving issues and showing up for her constituents. One can only hope that Rep. Cammack will do the same."

