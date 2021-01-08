Iran demands Saudi stop the war in Yemen

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh demanded that Saudi Arabia stop the war in Yemen, accusing Riyadh of dragging the region into danger as a result of its destructive policies, Russian news website Sputnik reported on its Arabic version.

Khatibzadeh added in statements to Sputnik that Riyadh has no right to state its opinion on Iran's nuclear program, and criticised what he described as the Saudi Kingdom's excessive purchases of weapons, as well as its alleged support for terrorist groups and its brutal killing of civilians in Yemen.

The Iranian diplomat demanded that Riyadh lift the blockade and sanctions it imposes on the Yemeni people just as it did with Qatar after the recent reconciliation agreement.

Defending his country's nuclear program, Khatibzadeh said that the nuclear agreement and all parties' commitments in the context of it are "very clear", adding that the Iranian nuclear program is transparent and fully monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

