Tunisia Interior Ministry investigates leaked documents on social media

The Tunisian Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday the launch of an investigation into the "deliberate leaking" of classified ministry documents on social media.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that following the "deliberate leaking of documents" on social media, an investigation was opened into the incident to determine who was responsible.

The statement added that, in light of the results of the investigation, the necessary measures would be taken against all those involved in the breach.

Following the decision of Prime Minister Hisham Mechichi to dismiss Minister Sharaf Al-Din on Tuesday, documents that included decisions to appoint and exempt officials issued by the dismissed minister were leaked on social media.

Mechichi had dismissed Al-Din without mentioning the reasons for his decision, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

This is the third dismissal decision during Mechichi's term since the formation of his government in September 2020, after the recent exemption of the ministers of culture and environment.