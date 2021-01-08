Turkey arrests 3 Syrian for kidnapping Syria child for ransom

Police in Istanbul have detained three suspects on suspicion of kidnapping a Syrian child for ransom, security sources said yesterday.

The suspects, also Syrian, demanded $8,000 from the child's family and threatened to sell the latter's kidneys if the payment was not made, Anadolu Agency reported.

One of the child's relatives informed police and shared a picture which the abductors had sent the family showing the child with hands tied.

Istanbul police launched an investigation and learned that the child was being held in the province's Pendik district. The minor was recovered and the perpetrators taken into custody.

