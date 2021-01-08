Turkey interior minister accuses Greece of 'pushing innocent people to death'

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Thursday accused Greece of pushing innocent asylum seekers to death under Europe's watch.

"Greece is still pushing innocent people to death and Europe is just watching," he posted on Twitter, adding that the Turkish Coast Command are rescuing lives.

The Turkish minister slammed Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and European Parliament for ignoring this "inhuman treatment that stands every day."

In February 2020, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that his country will not tolerate the entry of refugees into its territory.

