Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey interior minister accuses Greece of 'pushing innocent people to death'

January 8, 2021 at 2:56 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
ANKARA, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 19: Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu makes a speech during the Gendarmerie Aviation Command's Pilot and Technician Basic Courses Graduation Ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on November 19, 2020. ( Mehmet Kaman - Anadolu Agency )
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu makes a speech during the Gendarmerie Aviation Command's Pilot and Technician Basic Courses Graduation Ceremony in Ankara, Turkey on November 19, 2020. [Mehmet Kaman - Anadolu Agency]
 January 8, 2021 at 2:56 am

Turkey's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Thursday accused Greece of pushing innocent asylum seekers to death under Europe's watch.

"Greece is still pushing innocent people to death and Europe is just watching," he posted on Twitter, adding that the Turkish Coast Command are rescuing lives.

The Turkish minister slammed Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency and European Parliament for ignoring this "inhuman treatment that stands every day."

In February 2020, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that his country will not tolerate the entry of refugees into its territory.

READ: Turkey rescues nearly 80 migrants in Aegean

Categories
Europe & RussiaGreeceNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments