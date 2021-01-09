Qatar: 'We will normalise relations with Israel after it commits to Arab Peace Initiative'

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has confirmed that his country will normalise its relations with Israel if it commits to the Arab Peace Initiative, RT reported on Thursday.

The minister stressed, according to RT Arabic, that Qatar's stance regarding the normalisation of ties with Israel is clear.

"We will normalise our relations with Israel after it commits to the Arab Peace Initiative – ending the occupation, allowing the creation of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and returning the refugees," Al-Thani announced.

On Wednesday, RT reported Chief of Israeli Mossad Eli Cohen communicating to Israeli TV i24 News that the reconciliation between Qatar and the Gulf states was important for regional stability.

He stressed: "This step will surely be an important ground for developing relations between Qatar and Israel later on."

He commented on the recent normalisation with Arab states, clarifying: "We are currently in contact with six or seven states in Africa, the Gulf and East Asia – Islamic and Arab states. They understand that Israel is a partner."

